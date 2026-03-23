IDEA Public Union and Reza Visual Academy launch “FotoBax” national contest for children

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. The national photography contest “FotoBax” has officially been launched in Azerbaijan as part of the international “Children’s Eyes on Earth” project, Trend reports.

"The project, under the patronage of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and leader of the IDEA Public Union, represents a strategic collaboration initiated by world-renowned visual artist Reza Deghati and his “Reza Visual Academy” association."

According to IDEA Public Union, the contest is organized in partnership with the union and is focused on the theme “I Love Nature – Azerbaijan.” The competition officially commenced on March 23, 2026, and prospective applications must complete the submission process by September 21, 2026.

The contest invites children and teenagers under the age of 18 to cover Azerbaijan’s natural splendor across the spring and summer seasons. Participants are invited to capture Azerbaijan’s rich natural landscapes, including forests, rivers, lakes, flora, and fauna, through their lenses.

The contest aims to support young photographers by providing a platform for creative expression expression, while promoting environmental awareness among children and teenagers. Through the competition, children and teenagers will share their unique perspectives on nature, highlighting the vital importance of environmental protection.

The “Children’s Eyes on Earth” initiative, implemented in partnership with IDEA Public Union and led by by world-renowned visual artist Reza Deghati, seeks to showcase children’s views of the environment through photography. Held internationally, the project has already gathered more than 7,000 photographs from over 100 countries.

For contest rules, photo submissions, and more detailed information, participants are encouraged to visit the official website: https://www.fotobax.az/