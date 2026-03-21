Azerbaijan's investments in Saudi Arabian economy near 8-fold growth in 2025
The amount of money Azerbaijan put into Saudi Arabia through direct investments grew dramatically in 2025 compared to other years. A significant amount of Azerbaijan's overall FDI that has left the country is accounted for by this increase in investments.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy