U.S. Treasury Department issues license to sell Iranian oil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. The U.S. government has issued a license allowing the sale of Iranian oil stored in tankers at sea, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury is issuing a narrowly tailored, short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea," the minister wrote.

Bessent also said that these measures would quickly bring approximately 140 million barrels of oil to global markets.

The minister emphasized that the license does not provide for new transactions with Iran and "limited to oil that is already in transit."