Azerbaijan triples its investments in Chinese economy for 2025
Compared to the previous year, Azerbaijan's direct investments in China increased significantly in 2025. Also increasing during that time were China's investments in Azerbaijan. Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Azerbaijan was split evenly between the two projects.
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