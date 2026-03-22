25 people detained in Iran on suspicion of spying for Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. In Iran, 25 individuals have been detained on suspicion of links with Israeli intelligence services in the provinces of Markazi and Golestan, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

The detainees maintained contact with the media center of the opposition channel Iran International and transmitted coordinates of military facilities and locations of security forces.

In addition, in Golestan province, a two-person intelligence and sabotage cell preparing an attack on law enforcement agencies in order to seize weapons and ammunition was neutralized. Combat ammunition, bladed weapons, stun guns, smoke and sound grenades, U.S. flags, as well as forged documents and stolen vehicle license plates were seized from the suspects.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (U.S.) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 13 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.