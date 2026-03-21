Azerbaijan discloses oil export volumes to Bulgaria for 2M2026
Azerbaijan’s trade with foreign countries showed a decline in both exports and imports during the first two months of 2026, reflecting lower oil exports to Bulgaria and a decrease in overall trade turnover.
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