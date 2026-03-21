USTDA launches global gas initiative to boost LNG exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. The U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has unveiled its U.S. Global Gas Initiative (GGI), a new program aimed at expanding American liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports by accelerating the deployment of U.S.-made gas infrastructure in emerging markets, Trend reports via the USTDA.

USTDA, the U.S. government’s primary agency for critical infrastructure development in emerging markets, provides technical support that helps projects secure financing and encourages procurement of U.S. goods and services, advancing strategic interests and economic opportunities abroad.

The launch event was co-hosted by USTDA, LNG Allies, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“As countries seek to strengthen energy security by diversifying gas supply chains, the United States must remain the partner of first choice for reliable, long-term energy,” said Thomas R. Hardy, USTDA Deputy Director. “The Global Gas Initiative will drive demand for U.S. LNG by supporting the infrastructure needed to import, transport, and use LNG, bolstering economic growth, national security, and stable energy supplies for our allies.”

The initiative will focus on funding the development of gas infrastructure in emerging markets, connecting industry and government stakeholders, identifying viable projects, and facilitating deals. Its first program includes six reverse trade missions, bringing delegates from around 12 countries to the U.S. to explore American LNG technologies and services across the entire value chain. These missions are designed to showcase trusted U.S. solutions, helping partner nations enhance energy security while reinforcing U.S. leadership in global LNG infrastructure standards.