Heydar Aliyev International Airport achieves another milestone in global rankings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. Heydar Aliyev International Airport has once again reaffirmed its status as a leading airport in the region by receiving the prestigious “Best Airport in Central Asia and the CIS” award at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2026, Trend reports.

The award was presented on 18 March in London, United Kingdom, during the official ceremony held as part of the Passenger Terminal Expo (PTE World).

The World Airport Awards are widely regarded as one of the most prestigious international accolades in the aviation industry and are based on the largest annual global passenger satisfaction survey. Established in 1999, the awards are determined through extensive surveys evaluating passenger experience at more than 565 airports worldwide. Thousands of travelers from different countries participate in the survey, and the results are compiled independently, without any influence from airports.

The evaluation process covers all key stages of the passenger journey, including check-in, security screening, passport control, transit areas, retail and service facilities, as well as the overall boarding experience.

The consistent recognition of Heydar Aliyev International Airport at these awards highlights the airport’s evolving service standards, commitment to continuous development, and strong regional leadership. With its modern infrastructure, passenger-centric service model and innovative technological solutions, the airport continues to strengthen its position as a key aviation hub in the region.