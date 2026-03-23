Kyrgyzstan advances construction of Papan HPP

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 23. "Chakan HPP" OJSC in Kyrgyzstan continues the implementation of the Papan HPP construction project, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyzstan

Currently, work is underway on the construction of temporary access roads to the future plant site, with a total length of 9.2 km, and the workers’ camp is nearing completion.

In parallel, activities are being carried out on the design and allocation of land plots for the construction of a 110 kV overhead power line, as well as the preparation of necessary permits, including environmental and safety approvals, and the coordination of blasting operations for the construction of the derivation tunnel.

Additionally, a preliminary Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) has been developed to participate in the Green Energy Fund competition, following which a land lease agreement for the HPP construction site was signed.

The project’s implementation will increase generation capacity and enhance the reliability of electricity supply in the southern regions of the country.

Meanwhile, in order to strengthen the country’s energy potential and ensure energy independence, the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic continues to focus on the development of renewable energy sources and the construction of small hydropower plants.