Tajikistan, India hold talks on expanding energy partnership

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 21. Tajikistan and India have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma and India’s Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar on the sidelines of the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 in New Delhi, which runs through March 22.

During the discussions, the parties engaged in dialogue regarding the existing framework of collaboration and the potential avenues for enhancing synergies within the energy domain.



Focused efforts were directed towards the execution of collaborative initiatives, the sharing of expertise, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies designed to promote the sustainable advancement of the sector.

Tajikistan and India have strong and expanding economic ties, particularly in development, energy, and healthcare, despite a relatively modest total bilateral trade volume. India supplies about 25% of Tajikistan's pharmaceutical market and exports tea, coffee, medical equipment, machinery, and sugar. Tajikistan mainly exports agricultural goods, aluminum, and minerals to India.

Indian investments exceed a million dollars, with key projects including the CHL Limited Sheraton Hotel in Dushanbe and the Varzob-1 hydroelectric power plant modernization. Both countries aim to enhance collaboration in IT, renewable energy, mining, agriculture, and construction, along with utilizing regional transport corridors like the Chabahar Port route to enhance trade.

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