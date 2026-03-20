Azerbaijan's Khankendi celebrates Novruz and Ramadan with concert program (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, March 20. On March 20, a concert was held in the city of Khankendi to celebrate the holidays of Novruz and Ramadan, Trend reports, citing the public relations department of the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service in the city of Khankendi, Agdere and Khojaly districts.

The event, held at Victory Square, attracted great interest from both locals and tourists. The concert program included performances by famous singers, who presented a variety of musical numbers.

The event, which had a festive atmosphere, was well received by the participants, and there was a particular buzz in the city. The event was held in the city of Khankendi with the support of the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, Aghdere and Khojaly districts, as well as with the organization of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service for these territories.

The fireworks display concluded, adding a special touch to the event. Lighting up the night sky, it created an unforgettable and beautiful spectacle for the city.

Such events, organized on the occasion of the holiday, make a significant contribution to the revival of the socio-cultural life of the region and the effective organization of leisure activities for residents.