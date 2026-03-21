Kyrgyzstan's Naryn region sees strong growth over past five years

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov shone a light on the robust economic growth and the wheels in motion for infrastructure and energy projects in the Naryn region. The president made it clear that the work will keep rolling to boost the region, enhance infrastructure, generate jobs, and elevate living standards.

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