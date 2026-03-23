China opens market to Kyrgyz frozen fruit exports under simplified procedures

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 23. China has authorized the import of frozen fruit from Kyrgyzstan, marking a significant step in expanding bilateral agricultural trade, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the ministry, exports will be carried out under the condition that Kyrgyz companies are registered in the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) system, known as CIFER.

The new arrangement introduces a simplified procedure for exporters. Unlike fresh fruit shipments, which require a separate quarantine permit, frozen fruit deliveries will no longer be subject to this requirement, easing administrative barriers for Kyrgyz producers.

The government has designated the Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection, and Quarantine as the competent authority responsible for registering exporting companies in the Chinese system.

The decision by China’s customs authority effectively opens its market to a broad range of Kyrgyz frozen fruit products. These include strawberries, raspberries, cherries, apples, pears, and other varieties.

CIFER stands for China Import Food Enterprise Registration (also referred to as the China Import Food Enterprises Registration system). It is an online registration and management platform developed and administered by GACC under the China International Trade Single Window (Single Window) system. Food products in the system are classified by risk level (high, medium, low) or specific lists.