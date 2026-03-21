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Azerbaijani oil shows uptick in price

Oil&Gas Materials 21 March 2026 11:57 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil shows uptick in price

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Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, moved up by $0.2, or 0.16%, on March 20 from the previous level, coming in at $122.9 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free On Board) price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $0.49, or 0.41%, to $118.29 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went down by $0.42, or 0.49%, to $85.8 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea decreased by $0.5, or 0.43%, to $116.94 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

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