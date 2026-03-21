TotalEnergies and Holcim launch Europe’s largest floating solar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. TotalEnergies and Holcim have inaugurated Europe’s largest floating solar power plant designed for industrial self-consumption, Trend reports via TotalEnergies.

The 31 MW installation sits on a former chalk quarry in Obourg, which has been transformed into a lake.

The facility is expected to generate 30 GWh of renewable electricity annually, fully powering Holcim’s industrial operations on site. To minimize environmental impact and blend with the landscape, engineers installed over 700 meters of underground cabling using horizontal directional drilling to connect the panels to the local substation.

“This project showcases the innovative solutions TotalEnergies can provide to support industrial clients like Holcim in reducing their carbon footprint,” said Olivier Greiner, Managing Director Retail Power & Gas Belgium at TotalEnergies. “We are proud to contribute to cleaner, more sustainable operations across Europe.”

Holcim, a global leader in sustainable construction, aims to achieve carbon neutrality and advance circular construction methods that reduce resource use. The company employs 45,000 people worldwide, including nearly 1,000 staff across 26 sites in Belgium, operating in cement, concrete, aggregates, and dry mortar production.

TotalEnergies continues to expand its renewable energy portfolio, which includes solar, onshore and offshore wind, combined with flexible generation and storage solutions. As of early 2026, the company operates over 34 GW of gross renewable capacity and plans to produce more than 100 TWh of net electricity by 2030.