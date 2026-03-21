Georgia’s GDP tops $38B in 2025 - Geostat
After two years of double-digit and near-double-digit expansion fueled by regional shifts and increased transit trade, the 2025 data suggests a transition toward more sustainable, albeit still high, growth levels.
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