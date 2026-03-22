Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry to purchase lab reagents and costs via tender
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has announced a tender for the procurement of laboratory reagents and related supplies. Interested companies are invited to submit their proposals by the set deadline, with bids to be opened on the same day.
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