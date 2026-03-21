Kazakhstan rules out gas processing plant under current PSA at Karachaganak

Photo: Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. official website

A final investment decision (FID) on the GPP has not been reached by the project operators, Shell and Eni. In an effort to guarantee the nation's energy independence, the government has started developing its own GPP to handle Karachaganak gas.

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