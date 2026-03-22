Azerbaijan’s MIDA announces tender for ICT infrastructure system
Azerbaijan’s State Housing Construction Agency (MIDA) has announced a tender for an ICT infrastructure monitoring and early warning system with one year of support services, with bids due by April 28, 2026.
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