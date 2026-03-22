More than 20 countries are ready to ensure security in Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published a joint statement by 22 countries expressing their readiness to contribute to ensuring security in the Strait of Hormuz, Trend reports.

“We express our willingness to contribute to relevant measures aimed at ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. We welcome the commitment of countries participating in the preparatory planning,” the statement says.

The statement was signed by Australia, Bahrain, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, the UAE, Romania, Slovenia, Finland, France, Germany, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan.