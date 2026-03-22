Azerbaijan's electricity imports from Georgia skyrocket in January 2026
In January 2026, Azerbaijan's power imports from Georgia increased substantially. Imports, in both quantity and value, surged when compared to the corresponding period last year. Both the quantity and cost of imported power have increased significantly, as seen by this growth.
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