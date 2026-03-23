Uzbekistan signs agreement on organized labor migration to U.S. farms

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 23. Uzbekistan’s Migration Agency and the U.S.-based organization USA Farm Labor have signed an agreement on the organized recruitment of Uzbek citizens for seasonal agricultural work in the United States, Trend reports via the agency.

The document was signed by Head of the Migration Agency of Uzbekistan Bekhzod Musaev and Director of USA Farm Labor Manuel Fick.

The agreement focuses on the employment of Uzbek citizens in the U.S. agricultural sector under the H-2A visa program, which allows foreign workers to take part in temporary seasonal work.

During the negotiations, the parties agreed on the procedures for candidate selection, employment conditions, and organizational arrangements for sending workers abroad. Under the agreement, participants will be able to work in the United States for up to 9-10 months, with an average monthly salary of about $3,500.

Employers will provide seasonal workers with accommodation, while priority in recruitment will be given to candidates with relevant skills and work experience.

The sides expressed readiness to begin the practical implementation of the agreement in the near future and to further expand cooperation in the field of organized labor migration.