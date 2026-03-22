Azerbaijan tracks volume of natural gas export to Serbia in January 2026
In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported natural gas to Serbia, generating notable revenue. However, compared to the same period last year, both the export value and volume experienced a decline. This decrease reflects a reduction in both monetary terms and the volume of gas exported.
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