Iranian military claims strike on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The Iranian army has successfully carried out a strike on Ben Gurion Airport using the advanced Arash-2 unmanned aerial vehicle, an Iranian army spokesperson said, Trend reports.

Most of the drones used were Arash-2 units, a more advanced and destructive version compared to the Kian and Arash-1. Its operational range is about 2,000 km.

Thanks to its very low radar signature, the drone is capable of penetrating enemy air defense systems while remaining difficult to detect. In addition, it has high endurance and relatively low cost compared to air defense missiles, making it economically efficient.

The Arash-2 drone can be produced quickly, and its preparation and launch require minimal time, allowing for rapid deployment in large numbers when needed.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 13 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.