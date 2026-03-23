Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The international Masters series judo tournament has concluded in Bremen, Germany, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

On the final day of the competition, the Azerbaijani youth team, competing in the under-21 age category, excelled. The national team won three gold, two silver, and seven bronze medals, taking first place in the team standings.

Jasur Ibadli (-81 kg), Suleyman Shukurov (-90 kg), and Ramazan Akhmedov (+100 kg) won gold medals. Aykhan Mirzazade (-60 kg) and Ali Gazimammadov (-90 kg) won silver medals.

Bronze medals were won by Salim Sultanov (-73 kg), Mehdi Abbasov (-81 kg), Roman Garayev (-81 kg), Davud Namazli (-100 kg), Vidad Aliyev (-100 kg), Eldar Aliyev (+100 kg) and Subkhan Akhundov (+100 kg).

Earlier, the Azerbaijani youth team (U-18) also finished the competition in first place, winning 4 gold, 3 silver and 8 bronze medals.