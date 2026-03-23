Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament

Society Materials 23 March 2026 00:16 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Photo: Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The international Masters series judo tournament has concluded in Bremen, Germany, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

On the final day of the competition, the Azerbaijani youth team, competing in the under-21 age category, excelled. The national team won three gold, two silver, and seven bronze medals, taking first place in the team standings.

Jasur Ibadli (-81 kg), Suleyman Shukurov (-90 kg), and Ramazan Akhmedov (+100 kg) won gold medals. Aykhan Mirzazade (-60 kg) and Ali Gazimammadov (-90 kg) won silver medals.

Bronze medals were won by Salim Sultanov (-73 kg), Mehdi Abbasov (-81 kg), Roman Garayev (-81 kg), Davud Namazli (-100 kg), Vidad Aliyev (-100 kg), Eldar Aliyev (+100 kg) and Subkhan Akhundov (+100 kg).

Earlier, the Azerbaijani youth team (U-18) also finished the competition in first place, winning 4 gold, 3 silver and 8 bronze medals.

Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Azerbaijan takes team gold at Bremen Masters Tournament
Latest

Latest

Read more