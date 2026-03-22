Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 22 March 2026 08:00 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

March 9

-

March 16

1.7

March 10

1.7

March 17

1.7

March 11

1.7

March 18

1.7

March 12

1.7

March 19

1.7

March 13

1.7

March 20

-

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0045 manat this week, while the weighted average rate dipped by 0.014075 manat, amounting to 1.952925 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

March 9

-

March 16

1.9453

March 10

1.974

March 17

1.9545

March 11

1.9777

March 18

1.9621

March 12

1.9607

March 19

1.9498

March 13

1.9556

March 20

-

Average rate per week

1.967

Average rate per week

1.952925

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0942 this week, while the weighted average went down by 0.07465 manat, amounting to 2.07565 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

March 9

-

March 16

2.1208

March 10

2.1677

March 17

2.0926

March 11

2.1527

March 18

2.0626

March 12

2.1452

March 19

2.0266

March 13

2.1356

March 20

-

Average rate per week

2.1503

Average rate per week

2.07565

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001 to 0.0384 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00018 manat, making 0.038475 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

March 9

-

March 16

0.0385

March 10

0.0386

March 17

0.0385

March 11

0.0386

March 18

0.0385

March 12

0.0385

March 19

0.0384

March 13

0.0385

March 20

-

Average rate per week

0.038655

Average rate per week

0.038475

Since International Women’s Day on March 8, 2026, falls on a Sunday, the following working day, Monday, March 9, is also observed as a non-working day under Azerbaijan’s Labor Code. At the same time, March 20 is also considered a non-working day due to the Novruz and Ramadan holidays. Consequently, the information pertaining to those dates remains undisclosed.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more