Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar March 9 - March 16 1.7 March 10 1.7 March 17 1.7 March 11 1.7 March 18 1.7 March 12 1.7 March 19 1.7 March 13 1.7 March 20 - Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0045 manat this week, while the weighted average rate dipped by 0.014075 manat, amounting to 1.952925 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro March 9 - March 16 1.9453 March 10 1.974 March 17 1.9545 March 11 1.9777 March 18 1.9621 March 12 1.9607 March 19 1.9498 March 13 1.9556 March 20 - Average rate per week 1.967 Average rate per week 1.952925

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles decreased by 0.0942 this week, while the weighted average went down by 0.07465 manat, amounting to 2.07565 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble March 9 - March 16 2.1208 March 10 2.1677 March 17 2.0926 March 11 2.1527 March 18 2.0626 March 12 2.1452 March 19 2.0266 March 13 2.1356 March 20 - Average rate per week 2.1503 Average rate per week 2.07565

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001 to 0.0384 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00018 manat, making 0.038475 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira March 9 - March 16 0.0385 March 10 0.0386 March 17 0.0385 March 11 0.0386 March 18 0.0385 March 12 0.0385 March 19 0.0384 March 13 0.0385 March 20 - Average rate per week 0.038655 Average rate per week 0.038475

Since International Women’s Day on March 8, 2026, falls on a Sunday, the following working day, Monday, March 9, is also observed as a non-working day under Azerbaijan’s Labor Code. At the same time, March 20 is also considered a non-working day due to the Novruz and Ramadan holidays. Consequently, the information pertaining to those dates remains undisclosed.

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