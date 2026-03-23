Kyrgyzstan notes decrease in cross-border transfers to Russia
Outflows of remittances from Kyrgyzstan to Russia decreased in January 2026, reflecting seasonal cycles in cross-border financial transfers while long-term trends remain stable.
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