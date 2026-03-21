EIB Group channels €366 million to Slovenia for infrastructure and SMEs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group provided €366 million in new financing to Slovenia in 2025, supporting road upgrades, business growth, and technological innovation, Trend reports via the Bank.

The total includes €227 million from the EIB and €139 million from the European Investment Fund (EIF), which primarily supports small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Separately, the EIB channelled €6 million last year to Slovenia from the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), an EU economic-stimulus initiative established during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key projects in Slovenia in 2025 included a €120 million EIB loan to the national motorway company DARS for a bypass near Novo Mesto in the southeast, a project expected to improve traffic flow and road safety near the Croatian border. The EIB also provided a €100 million guarantee to UniCredit Banka Slovenija to facilitate loans for mid-cap companies and their job-creating initiatives nationwide.

“We are supporting projects of vital importance for Slovenia – from safer and greener transport to enhancing the competitiveness of local companies,” said EIB Vice-President Marek Mora. “Our activities ensure Slovenians have jobs, a higher quality of life, and benefit from sustainable development of the Slovenian economy.”

EIB Group financing in Slovenia rose from €319 million in 2024. Over the past five years, the EIB Group has provided more than €1.4 billion in financing to the country.

The EIF reinforced Slovenia’s innovation and SME ecosystem in 2025 through a combination of equity and guarantees. Its flagship initiative, the Slovene Growth Equity Investment Program (SEGIP), totals €220 million and is co-funded with SID Banka. SEGIP supports growth equity, early-stage ventures, technology transfer, and succession financing.

EIF-backed initiatives have supported companies such as Chipolo, which develops Bluetooth item trackers, and SharpEdge, a high-end Japanese kitchen knife producer.

Beyond financing, the EIB Group’s advisory services assisted Slovenian authorities in preparing investment projects in sustainable flood management, climate adaptation, and sustainable transport and energy. These efforts strengthened institutional capacity and aligned project pipelines with the country’s energy and climate priorities.

Advisory assignments in 2025 also focused on accelerating strategic investments and optimising the use of EU and EIB Group financing instruments.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, owned by the 27 EU member states, is one of the world’s largest multilateral development banks. In 2025, it signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects across eight core priorities: climate action and the environment, digitalization and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships, and the savings and investment union.

Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group mobilizes private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s venture debt, venture capital, guarantees, and securitization markets.