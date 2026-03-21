Azerbaijani judoka wins silver medal at Grand Slam tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. The Azerbaijani judoka Turan Bayramov, competing in the 66 kg weight class, won the silver medal on the first day of the Grand Slam judo tournament in Tbilisi, Georgia, Trend reports.

Bayramov won by ippon against athletes from France, Russia, Germany, Finland, and Georgia to advance to the final.

The judoka won the silver medal in the final after losing to Kazakhstan's Nurkanat Serikbayev.

This result marked the 23-year-old athlete's first Grand Slam medal in the new weight class and the fourth of his career overall.