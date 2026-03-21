Turkmenistan post-surplus of $1B in trade with China in early 2026
The aggregate trade volume between Turkmenistan and China hit $1.56 billion during the initial two months of 2026. Turkmenistan experienced a trade surplus of more than $1 billion in just 60 days, as compared to the $254.9 million in Chinese imports.
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