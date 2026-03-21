Tajikistan, India’s NTPC review prospects for energy cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 21. Tajikistan and India’s NTPC Limited discussed expanding cooperation in the field of electricity generation and transmission, attracting investment, and implementing joint energy projects, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma and Gurdeep Singh, CEO of India’s NTPC Limited, on the sidelines of the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 in New Delhi, which runs through March 22.

The parties also noted the importance of using NTPC’s experience in the implementation of major energy projects and the introduction of modern technological solutions in Tajikistan’s energy sector.

NTPC Limited operates as a government-owned entity in India, specializing in the generation of electricity and the development of energy infrastructure initiatives across various sectors, such as coal, gas, hydro, and renewable sources.

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