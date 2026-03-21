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Iran launches missile strikes targeting UK-U.S. military installation

World Materials 21 March 2026 11:24 (UTC +04:00)
Iran launches missile strikes targeting UK-U.S. military installation

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Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Iran launched a pair of ballistic missiles targeting the UK-U.S. military base located on Diego Garcia Island in the Indian Ocean, Trend reports.

The missiles failed to reach their targets.

The U.S. armed forces deployed an SM-3 interceptor to neutralize one of the incoming projectiles. The current status of the target's destruction remains ambiguous.

The installation is situated roughly 4,000 kilometers from the borders of Iran.

Diego Garcia, a UK overseas territory in the Indian Ocean, is considered a strategically important hub for the U.S. armed forces. Long-range bombers, submarines, and guided-missile destroyers are stationed there.

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