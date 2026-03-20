Israeli army reports intercepting missiles fired from Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. The Israeli army recorded the launch of missiles from Iran, the army press service said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the information, the army began intercepting the missiles.

"The IDF detected the launch of a missile from Iran aimed at Israel. Missile defense systems are working to intercept the threat," the statement says.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.