China’s crude oil production rebounds in Jan-Feb 2026 as refiners boost output
The transition from decline to growth in domestic extraction underscores Beijing’s ongoing push to bolster energy security and reduce reliance on expensive imports.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy