Kyrgyzstan reveals reduction in remittance outflows
Photo: Poland's Financial Ombudsman
January 2026 saw a notable reduction in remittance outflows from Kyrgyzstan, signaling temporary seasonal shifts but maintaining long-term stability in financial transfers.
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