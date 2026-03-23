Outstanding loans in Turkmenistan continue to grow in February 2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 23. The total outstanding loans issued by Turkmenistan’s credit institutions in the national currency reached 100.1 billion manats ($28.6 billion) as of February 1, 2026, up from 98.6 billion manats ($28.2 billion) a month earlier, showing growth by 1.5%, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

For comparison, the figures for outstanding loans provided by Turkmenistan’s credit institutions in the national currency increased by 2.1%, rising from 96.5 billion manats ($27.6 billion) as of December 1 to 98.6 billion manats ($28.2 billion) on January 1.

The Central Bank of Turkmenistan, established in 1991, continues to control the national financial system and disseminate extensive banking statistics, providing critical insights into sector changes.

As of March 12, 2026, the official exchange rate set by the Central Bank of Turkmenistan stands at 1 USD = 3.5 manats.