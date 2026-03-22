China’s power generation accelerates in Jan-Feb 2026 as thermal power rebounds
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The transition of thermal power from "decline to growth" is particularly significant for global commodity markets, as it implies a steady demand for coal and natural gas.
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