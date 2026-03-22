Azerbaijan counts its revenue from natural gas export to Greece in Jan. 2026
Compared to January 2025, the value and volume of Azerbaijan's natural gas deliveries to Greece fell. A decline in income and a slight decline in gas volume are the causes of the decline.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy