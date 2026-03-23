Pakistan appreciates Azerbaijan’s support on Jammu and Kashmir issue - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Pakistan expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for its solidarity on the Jammu and Kashmir issue, Qasim Mohiuddin, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, said during a flag-raising ceremony at the Pakistani Embassy in Baku on the occasion of Pakistan Day, Trend reports.

“The events of last year once again demonstrated that peace in South Asia is impossible until the Jammu and Kashmir issue is resolved in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions,” the ambassador said.

Mohiuddin also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its unwavering diplomatic and moral backing.

“This year also serves as a crucial reminder to stay attuned to the evolving dynamics within our region. The situation in Afghanistan and its ramifications impact everyone involved. Pakistan and its leadership will continue to take all possible measures to ensure rapid de-escalation and resolution. Our prayers are with all the victims of this conflict and beyond. We sincerely hope that peace, security, and stability will prevail in our region,” he added.

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