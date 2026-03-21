Kyrgyzstan sees stable remittance inflows from CIS countries
Remittances from CIS countries remain a reliable and stabilizing source of foreign currency for Kyrgyzstan, supporting consumption and economic resilience amid seasonal variations.
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