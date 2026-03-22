Kyrgyzstan reports decline in remittances to CIS countries
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Remittance outflows from Kyrgyzstan to CIS countries fell at the start of 2026, reflecting a seasonal slowdown in financial transfers while long-term trends remain stable.
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