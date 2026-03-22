Azerbaijan unveils new details on evacuation efforts from Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The evacuation of citizens of Azerbaijan and other countries from Iran continues, Trend reports.

From 08:00 on February 28 to 10:00 on March 22, a total of 2,921 people were evacuated from the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan. 486 of those evacuated are citizens of Azerbaijan.

In addition, among the evacuees are 722 citizens of China, 323 of Russia, 198 of Bangladesh, 187 of Tajikistan, 148 of Pakistan, 142 of India, 80 of Oman, 68 of Indonesia, 53 of Iran, 44 of Italy, 30 of Algeria, 26 of Spain, 23 of Germany, 22 of Canada, 19 of France, 18 each from Saudi Arabia and Japan, 17 from Georgia, 15 from Uzbekistan, 13 each from Poland, Sweden, and Nigeria, 12 each from Hungary and Bahrain, 11 each from Kazakhstan, Mexico, and the United States, 10 each from the United Kingdom, Belarus, Bulgaria, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 8 each from Brazil and Sudan, and 6 each from the United Arab Emirates, Slovakia, Belgium, and Romania.

Additionally, the evacuees include 5 citizens each from Serbia, the Czech Republic, Afghanistan, Australia, Austria, and Greece; 4 each from Jordan, the Philippines, Türkiye, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Finland, and the Netherlands; 3 each from Qatar, Croatia, Denmark, and Norway; and 2 each from Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Kyrgyzstan, Cyprus, and Slovenia.

One citizen each from Tunisia, South Africa, the Maldives, Myanmar, Cuba, the Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt, Belize, and the Dominican Republic were also evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (U.S.) and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 13 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.