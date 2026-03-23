US-Iran talks to continue today - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner took part in serious US-Iran negotiations, US President Donald Trump told reporters at West Palm Beach Airport in Florida, Trend reports.

According to him, the American side has already contacted a high-ranking Iranian leader, and the next round of negotiations will take place today by telephone.

Trump noted that one of Washington's main goals with regard to Iran is the removal of nuclear materials from the country.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 8 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.