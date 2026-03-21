IEA urges immediate measures to ease global oil crisis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has outlined urgent actions that governments, businesses, and households can take to reduce the economic impact of oil market disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Trend reports.

The war has triggered the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market, with shipping through the Strait of Hormuz—normally carrying around 20% of global oil—severely constrained. Roughly 20 million barrels per day of crude oil and oil products usually transit the Strait. The disruption has driven crude prices above $100 per barrel and sharply increased costs for refined products such as diesel, jet fuel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Restoring Strait of Hormuz transit remains crucial to stabilising energy markets. Meanwhile, countries are acting on both supply and demand. On 11 March, IEA members agreed to release 400 million barrels from emergency reserves—the largest draw in the Agency’s history. Yet supply-side measures alone cannot fully offset the disruption, making demand reduction an immediate tool to improve affordability and energy security.

The IEA report identifies ten practical measures, focusing on road transport—which accounts for 45% of global oil demand—as well as aviation, cooking, and industry. Measures include working from home, reducing highway speed limits, promoting public transport, car-sharing, alternating private vehicle access in large cities, and improving freight efficiency.

Other recommended actions include reducing air travel where alternatives exist, shifting LPG from transport to essential uses such as cooking, adopting cleaner cooking solutions, and switching industrial feedstocks to free up constrained fuels.

“The Middle East conflict is creating a major energy crisis, including the largest supply disruption in global oil market history,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol. “This report provides a menu of immediate demand-side measures that have been proven effective, helping governments, businesses, and households reduce pressure on consumers while supporting energy security.”

Governments can lead through public sector initiatives, targeted incentives, and regulatory measures, ensuring support reaches those most in need. While these demand-side measures cannot fully replace lost supply, they can meaningfully lower consumer costs, reduce market stress, and preserve fuel for essential uses until normal flows resume.

The IEA also reviewed all demand-related measures implemented by governments since the crisis began, noting that many countries are already acting to protect consumers through conservation and financial support.

Ten Immediate Measures Highlighted by IEA:

- Work from home where possible

- Reduce highway speed limits by ≥10 km/h

- Promote public transport use

- Alternate private car access in large cities

- Increase car-sharing and eco-driving

- Improve efficiency for commercial road vehicles

- Divert LPG from transport to essential uses

- Avoid air travel where alternatives exist

- Adopt modern cooking solutions

- Optimise industrial feedstocks and implement short-term efficiency measures