Azerbaijan's natural gas exports to Bulgaria shrink in January 2026
In January 2026, the amount of natural gas sent to Bulgaria from Azerbaijan decreased. Compared to the same period last year, both the volume and value of exports decreased. Both the monetary value and gas volume have dropped significantly, which is reflected in this reduction.
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