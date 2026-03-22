Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports to Türkiye decline in January
Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports fell in January 2026, with shipments to Türkiye and overall export revenues falling year over year, while import volumes edged up slightly but dropped sharply in value due to lower prices.
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