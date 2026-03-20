China becomes top destination for Georgia’s exports in Jan–Feb 2026
Photo: The Government of China
In the first two months of 2026, the top ten trading partners accounted for the majority of Georgia’s total exports, with China emerging as the leading destination ahead of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan, amid a notable overall surge in exports driven particularly by exceptionally strong growth in shipments to China.
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