China becomes top destination for Georgia’s exports in Jan–Feb 2026

Photo: The Government of China

In the first two months of 2026, the top ten trading partners accounted for the majority of Georgia’s total exports, with China emerging as the leading destination ahead of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan, amid a notable overall surge in exports driven particularly by exceptionally strong growth in shipments to China.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have an account, please log in Login Register