Azerbaijan seeks clarification from Russia over Maria Zakharova’s remarks - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry awaits clarification regarding the remarks made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova during a recent press briefing, said the head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizada, commenting on the issue, Trend reports.

According to him, Zakharova attempted to mention the name of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev in a context unrelated to a question about Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statements on religious figures.

“Mentioning the name of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in such a manner demonstrates disrespect for his legacy and for the Azerbaijani people.

Such statements do not meet the standards expected from an official representative. Diplomacy requires discipline, accuracy, and responsibility, not inappropriate remarks that heighten tensions and undermine trust.

We expect clarifications from the Russian side regarding this statement,” the MFA spokesperson noted.