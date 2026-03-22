EDB expects inflation in Tajikistan to rise in 2026

A decrease in inflation to 3.5% year-on-year in 2025 from 3.6% in 2024 was mainly caused by the somoni's strength, which caused it to appreciate by around 15% year-on-year. The annual rate of inflation was 3.6% in January 2026. The National Bank of Tajikistan is predicted to implement a more accommodating monetary policy in comparison to 2025, according to the EDB, which will lead to an acceleration in inflation.

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