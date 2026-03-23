Uzbekistan, South Korea discuss upcoming cooperation plans

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 23. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov and Won Doyeon, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Uzbekistan discussed upcoming plans for cooperation, the Uzbek foreign minister wrote on his X page, Trend reports

“We exchanged views on upcoming plans and emphasized the importance of further intensifying cooperation to fully utilize existing opportunities,” Saidov stated.

He underscored the long-standing and trusted partnership between Uzbekistan and South Korea, highlighting the importance of the timely and effective implementation of all previously reached agreements.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and South Korea totaled $126.8 million in January 2026, marking a 28.6 percent increase compared to $98.6 million in the same period of 2025, according to official statistics.